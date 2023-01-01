Casa Museo di Palazzo Sorbello

This exquisite 17th-century mansion, once owned by the aristocratic Sorbello family, has been restored to its frescoed, gilt-clad, chandelier-lit, 18th-century prime. Guided tours (in Italian and English) let you admire the family's almost ludicrously opulent collection of art, porcelain, embroidery and manuscripts.

Look out for a particularly graphic Francesco Vanni painting of the beheading of St John the Baptist from 1589, and a rare Ca' Rezzonico–style chandelier by Briati dating to the 1450s, very few exist outside of private collections.