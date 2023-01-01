Casa del Cioccolato Perugina

To visit the Wonka-esque world of Perugian chocolate, sign up for a 1¼-hour guided tour (in Italian or English, times vary) of the House of Chocolate. After visiting the museum, you'll wend your way through an enclosed sky bridge, watching as the white-outfitted Oompa Loompas, er, factory workers, go about their chocolate-creating business.

The Casa is located at Nestlé's large, nondescript factory in the outskirts of town – drive through the factory entrance, or take the bus to San Sisto (€1.50, 25 minutes).

For a really hands-on experience, book a place on a three- to four-hour chocolate-making workshop. Held at 10am and 3.30pm on Saturdays, these cost between €50 and €70 – check the website for dates and details.