Lago Trasimeno

A splash of inky blue on the hilly landscape, Lago Trasimeno is where Umbria spills over into Tuscany. Italy's fourth-largest lake is a prime spot if you want to tiptoe off the well-trodden trail and slip into the languid rhythm of lake life. All around the 128-sq-km lake, olive groves, woods of oak and cypress trees, vines and sunflower fields frame castle-topped medieval towns, such as Castiglione del Lago and Passignano, draped along its shores like a daisy chain.

  • Isola Maggiore

    Isola Maggiore

    The only of Lago Trasimeno's islands with a permanent, albeit tiny, population, Isola Maggiore was reputedly a favourite with St Francis, who spent time…

  • Palazzo della Corgna

    Palazzo della Corgna

    Crowning Castiglione del Lago's hilltop centre, this 16th-century ducal palace boasts a series of impressive frescoes by Giovanni Antonio Pandolfi Mealli…

  • Isola Polvese

    Isola Polvese

    This island, accessible by ferry from San Feliciano, is a delight – not so much for its sights, of which there aren't many, but for its glorious unspoiled…

