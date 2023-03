The only of Lago Trasimeno's islands with a permanent, albeit tiny, population, Isola Maggiore was reputedly a favourite with St Francis, who spent time here in 1211. Once you've wandered around its small fishing village, you can visit the hilltop Chiesa di San Michele Arcangelo, which contains a crucifixion painted by Bartolomeo Caporali dating from around 1460.

The island is reached by ferries from Passignano, Tuoro and Castiglione del Lago.