This island, accessible by ferry from San Feliciano, is a delight – not so much for its sights, of which there aren't many, but for its glorious unspoiled countryside and soothing silence. From the ferry docking area, where the Centro di Educazione Ambientale di Isola Polvese (www.polvese.it) has its base and runs environmental workshops and group tours, several paths lead across the island, providing easy-going walking and fine views.