Crowning Castiglione del Lago's hilltop centre, this 16th-century ducal palace boasts a series of impressive frescoes by Giovanni Antonio Pandolfi Mealli and Salvio Savini. The admission ticket also covers entry into the adjacent Rocca del Leone, the forbidding fortress that dominates Castiglione's skyline. Dating from the 13th century, this pentagonal-shaped structure is a stellar example of medieval military architecture.