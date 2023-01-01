Museo dell'Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona

Spread over five floors and 40 rooms in the 13th-century Palazzo Casali, the collection here includes substantial local Etruscan and Roman finds, Renaissance globes, 18th-century decorative arts and an eclectic array of paintings. The Etruscan collection is the highlight – don't miss the extraordinary hanging bronze lamp on the 2nd floor. Paintings to look out for include Luca Signorelli's sinister Madonna with Child and Saint Protectors of Cortona (1512) and Gino Severini's exquisite Maternità (1916).

After admiring the museum's collection of Etruscan artefacts excavated from the tombs at Sodo, you may wish to visit the tombs themselves, which are part of the MAEC Archeological Park just outside town on the road to Arezzo (open 10am to 2pm Friday to Sunday; free at the time of research but €5 charge to be levied at some time in the future).