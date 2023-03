Highlights of this small museum in the decommissioned 16th-century Chiesa del Gesù include a number of works by Pietro Lorenzetti, a Madonna and Child (c 1336) by Niccolò di Segna and two beautiful works by Fra' Angelico: Annunciation (1436) and Madonna with Child and Saints (c 1438). Upstairs, the Sala Signorelli is home to two paintings by the Cortona-born artist, including Lamentation Over the Dead Christ (1502).