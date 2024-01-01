Fortezza del Girifalco

Lap up the stupendous view over the Val di Chiana to Lago Trasimeno in Umbria from the remains of this Medici fortress, atop the highest point in town – count on a good 15 minutes for the steep hike up. Check the website for its fabulous season of events including exhibitions, concerts and workshops.
