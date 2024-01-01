Fortezza del Girifalco

Lap up the stupendous view over the Val di Chiana to Lago Trasimeno in Umbria from the remains of this Medici fortress, atop the highest point in town – count on a good 15 minutes for the steep hike up. Check the website for its fabulous season of events including exhibitions, concerts and workshops.

  • Detail from the Legend of the True Cross showing adoration of Sacred Wood and meeting of Queen of Sheba and King Solomon, by Piero della Francesca, 1452-1466, fresco

    Cappella Bacci

    14.14 MILES

    This chapel, in the apse of 14th-century Basilica di San Francesco, safeguards one of Italian art's greatest works: Piero della Francesca's fresco cycle…

  • Santuario della Verna

    Santuario della Verna

    29.05 MILES

    This remote Franciscan monastic complex is where St Francis of Assisi is said to have received the stigmata and is a major pilgrimage destination. The…

  • Tourist admire Pintoricchio's Pala di Santa Maria dei Fossi(1495) in the National Gallery of Umbria.(Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria). In the center of the multipaneled painting, the Madonna holds baby Jesus on her lap and a Pomergrante in the other hand.

    Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria

    22.97 MILES

    Umbria's foremost art gallery is housed in Palazzo dei Priori on Perugia's main strip. Its collection, chronologically displayed over 40 rooms, is one of…

  • Perugia, Piazza IV Novembre.

    Palazzo dei Priori

    22.96 MILES

    Flanking Corso Vannucci, this Gothic palace, constructed between the 13th and 14th centuries, is architecturally striking with its tripartite windows,…

  • Panoramic view of Piazza IV Novembre, main square and masterpiece of medieval architecture in Perugia, Italy; Shutterstock ID 1043462140; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Piazza IV Novembre

    22.97 MILES

    In Perugia all roads seem to lead to Piazza IV Novembre. This historic square, flanked by Palazzo dei Priori and the Cattedrale, has been at the heart of…

  • Gubbio, Italy, October 1, 2021: Piazza Grande in Italian town Gubbio.; Shutterstock ID 2316347295; purchase_order: 65050; job: poi; client: ; other: 2316347295

    Piazza Grande

    29.95 MILES

    This panoramic piazza, the result of an ambitious 14th-century urban development plan, is medieval Gubbio's showpiece square. Commanding huge valley views…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    21.12 MILES

    Pienza's duomo was built on the site of the Romanesque Chiesa di Santa Maria, of which little remains. The Renaissance church with its handsome travertine…

  • Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi

    Museo Archeologico Etrusco di Chiusi

    18.16 MILES

    Small but outstanding, Chuisi's Etruscan museum boasts a bevy of ceramics, pottery, jewellery and cinerary urns (for cremation ashes) dating from between…

Nearby Cortona attractions

1. Basilica di Santa Margherita

0.08 MILES

For an effective cardiovascular workout, hike up to this largely 19th-century church through Cortona's warren of steep cobbled lanes. Inside, the remains…

2. Chiesa di San Domenico

0.32 MILES

At the eastern end of Via Nazionale is this 15th-century church, home to a 1515 painting of the Madonna and Saints by local luminary Luca Signorelli.

3. Chiesa di San Francesco

0.37 MILES

Built in the 13th century, this was the second church dedicated to St Francis after the basilica in Assisi and is a popular stop for pilgrims following…

5. Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta

0.48 MILES

The views of the Val di Chiana from the terrace in front of Cortona's 15th-century duomo (cathedral) are spectacular, but the church itself is…

6. Museo Diocesano di Arte Sacra

0.5 MILES

Highlights of this small museum in the decommissioned 16th-century Chiesa del Gesù include a number of works by Pietro Lorenzetti, a Madonna and Child (c…

7. Eremo Francescano Le Celle

1.24 MILES

This Franciscan hermitage hides in dense woodland 3km north of Cortona. Its buildings sit next to a picturesque stream with an 18th-century stone bridge,…

8. Pinacoteca Comunale

5.69 MILES

The lower part of Castiglion Fiorentino's fortress is home to a small collection of art including a Madonna and Child from the school of Taddeo Gaddi and…