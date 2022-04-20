Spoleto

Italy, Umbria, Perugia district, Spoleto, Rocca Albornoz and Ponte delle Torri

Presided over by a formidable medieval fortress and backed by the broad-shouldered Apennines, their summits iced with snow in winter, hillside Spoleto is visually stunning. Ancient arches and a virtually intact amphitheatre tell of its past as a strategic Roman colony, while a series of Romanesque churches testifies to a golden age in the early Middle Ages. In 570 the Lombards made it capital of their duchy and over the next three centuries it flourished, becoming for a brief period one of the most important towns in Italy.

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    Spoleto

    A flight of steps sweeps down to Spoleto's pale-stone cathedral, photogenically set on a graceful hillside piazza. Originally constructed to a Romanesque…

  • Ponte delle Torri

    Ponte delle Torri

    Spoleto

    Many people gasp the first time they glimpse the medieval Ponte delle Torri, a 10-arch bridge that spectacularly spans a steeply wooded gorge – a scene…

  • Palazzo Collicola Arte Visive

    Palazzo Collicola Arte Visive

    Spoleto

    The 18th-century Palazzo Collicola houses Spoleto's premier collection of modern art. The collection, named after its late former director and noted art…

  • Rocca Albornoziana

    Rocca Albornoziana

    Spoleto

    Dominating the skyline above Spoleto, this formidable fortress was built on the summit of Colle Sant’Elia as part of a 14th-century campaign to reassert…

  • Chiesa di San Pietro

    Chiesa di San Pietro

    Spoleto

    This big landmark church overlooks the main Via Flaminia (SS3) just outside the southern end of town. A fine example of Romanesque architecture, it was…

  • Basilica di San Salvatore

    Basilica di San Salvatore

    Spoleto

    Spoleto's Romanesque basilica, listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site as part of the 'Longobards in Italy, Places of the Power (568-774 AD)' group, dates…

  • Teatro Romano

    Teatro Romano

    Spoleto

    Accessible though the Museo Archeologico, this well-preserved Roman amphitheatre often hosts live performances during the summer; check with the museum or…

  • Museo Archeologico

    Museo Archeologico

    Spoleto

    Spoleto's archaeological museum, housed in a 15th-century monastery on the western edge of Piazza della Libertà, holds a well-curated collection of Roman…

