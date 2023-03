Many people gasp the first time they glimpse the medieval Ponte delle Torri, a 10-arch bridge that spectacularly spans a steeply wooded gorge – a scene beautifully captured by Turner in his 1840 oil painting The Ponte Delle Torri. The bridge, which tops off at 80m and runs for 230m, was erected in the 14th century on the foundations of a Roman aqueduct. However, it was damaged in the August 2016 earthquake and at the time of research was closed.