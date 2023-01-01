Palazzo Collicola Arte Visive

The 18th-century Palazzo Collicola houses Spoleto's premier collection of modern art. The collection, named after its late former director and noted art critic, Giovanni Carandente, is displayed in 15 halls and contains works by major Italian and international artists such as Leonardo Leoncillo, Alexander Calder and Alberto Burri. Upstairs on the 1st floor is the Piano nobile (Noble Apartment), decorated with ornate 18th-century furniture, some of it from the palazzo itself, and paintings from the 16th to 19th centuries.

The third floor is generally given over to temporary exhibitions.