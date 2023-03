Dominating the skyline above Spoleto, this formidable fortress was built on the summit of Colle Sant’Elia as part of a 14th-century campaign to reassert papal authority over central Italy. Nowadays, it houses the Museo Nazionale del Ducato, a small museum tracing the history of the Spoleto duchy through a series of Roman, Byzantine, Carolingian and Lombard artefacts, ranging from 5th-century sarcophagi to Byzantine jewellery.