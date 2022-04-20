Todi

Medieval Town Todi,Umbria,Italy.

A collage of soft-stone houses, palazzi and belfries pasted to a hillside, Todi looks freshly minted for a fairy tale. Wandering its steep backstreets is like playing a game of medieval snakes and ladders. The pace of life inches along, keeping time with the wildflowers and vines that bloom and ripen in the valley below.

Must-see attractions

  • 676802133 duomo di todi, place of worship, travel destinations, italian culture

    Piazza del Popolo

    Todi

    Just try to walk through Piazza del Popolo without trying to photograph it from every angle. The rectangular piazza is one of Umbria's finest medieval…

  • Chiesa di San Fortunato

    Chiesa di San Fortunato

    Todi

    With its never-finished facade and vaulted, light-filled Gothic interior, the 15th-century Chiesa di San Fortunato boasts fragments of frescoes by…

  • La Cattedrale di Santa Maria Annunziata

    La Cattedrale di Santa Maria Annunziata

    Todi

    Todi's 12th-century Duomo sits at the head of Piazza del Popolo on the site of an earlier Roman temple. Its solemn square facade sports a magnificent…

  • Museo Pinacoteca Comunale

    Museo Pinacoteca Comunale

    Todi

    Housed in the striking 13th-century Palazzo del Capitano, this museum features an elegant triple window. It holds a fine, if hardly overwhelming,…

  • Campanile di San Fortunato

    Campanile di San Fortunato

    Todi

    Climb the 14th-century bell tower of the Chiesa di San Fortunato for exhilarating views across the hills and castles surrounding Todi.

