With its never-finished facade and vaulted, light-filled Gothic interior, the 15th-century Chiesa di San Fortunato boasts fragments of frescoes by Masolino da Panicale and the tomb of Beato Jacopone, Todi’s beloved patron saint.

While here, it's worth climbing the church's bell tower, the Campanile di San Fortunato, to enjoy memorable views of the surrounding hills and castles.