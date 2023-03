Todi's 12th-century Duomo sits at the head of Piazza del Popolo on the site of an earlier Roman temple. Its solemn square facade sports a magnificent central rose window, actually added in the 16th century, and an intricately decorated main portal. Inside, look out for The Last Judgment, a fresco by Ferraù Fenzoni (aka Il Faenzone) inspired by Michelangelo's more celebrated Sistine Chapel version.