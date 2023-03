A stunning outdoor theatre, the neoclassical Arena Sferisterio is a grand colonnaded affair that was built between 1820 and 1829 to resemble an ancient Roman arena. It's a vast structure, measuring 90m by 36m and boasting superlative acoustics, most notably enjoyed during Macerata's summer opera festival.

Visitors can only wander a small, roped off section, not the entire arena.