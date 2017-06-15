Welcome to Mt Fuji
The Japanese proverb 'He who climbs Mt Fuji once is a wise man, he who climbs it twice is a fool' remains as valid as ever. While reaching the top brings a great sense of achievement (particularly at sunrise), be aware that it's a gruelling climb not known for its beautiful scenery or for being at one with nature. During the climbing season routes are packed, and its barren apocalyptic-looking landscape is a world away from Fuji's beauty when viewed from afar. At the summit, the crater has a circumference of 4km, but be prepared for it to be clouded over.
Mt Fuji, Lake Ashi and Bullet Train Day Trip from Tokyo
After morning pickup at select hotels or designated meeting location in Tokyo, relax as your deluxe coach cruises along a scenic 2.5-hour route to Mt Fuji Visitor Center. Learn about the history and geology of Japan’s highest mountain from your guide and the informational exhibits about the revered mountain. From the second floor observation deck, you can get great views of Mt Fuji on a clear day. After seeing the Visitor Center, return to your coach and proceed to Mt Fuji’s 5th Station, located about halfway up the mountain at 7,545 feet (2,300m). Take in the shrines, torii gates and shops that sell souvenirs, along with views of Mt Fuji and the surrounding lakes (subject to weather conditions). Soak in the invigorating atmosphere of 5th Station; you might even spot some climbers preparing for their adventure. Then have time to enjoy Japanese-style lunch (if you select the "+ Lunch" option at checkout). Otherwise, you have the option to buy your own meal.After having a bite to eat, drive to nearby Lake Ashi, located in Hakone National Park. Step aboard your boat for a short cruise across the lake. Admire the spectacular scenery of pristine waters surrounded by Mt Komagatake, Mt Fuji and other mountains. Disembark from the boat and head to the Mt Komagatake Ropeway, an aerial tram that takes you from the shores of Lake Ashi to the top of Mt Komagatake. Have time to walk around the mountain top and take in amazing views of Lake Ashi, the Owakudani volcanic valley and majestic Mt Fuji. After visiting Hakone, transfer by coach to the evening bullet train (Shinkansen) for your return to Tokyo, where your guide will tell you how to get back to your hotel.Please note: Views around Mt Fuji are always subject to weather conditions as mountain weather is notoriously unpredictable. Visibility tends to be better during the colder months, in the early morning and late evening.
Mt Fuji, Kyoto and Nara 3-Day Tour by Bullet Train from Tokyo
Your 3-day tour includes all transportation, two nights in Kyoto in your choice of tourist class or first class accommodations, a professional guide in the daytime, and the evenings free to spend at your leisure. Your guide and hotel are happy to offer recommendations for restaurants and other places to see in your free time. Have the option to return to Tokyo late on the third day or remain in Kyoto, the choice is yours. Occasionally weather conditions at Mt Fuji may necessitate itinerary changes. If an activity is not possible, a substitution will be provided. If any sites in Kyoto or Nara are closed on the day of your visit, a substitute site will be visited. Both cities have a wealth of amazing places to see.
Mt Fuji, Outlet Shopping, and Onsen in One Day from Tokyo
Meet at a designated location in Shinjuku, Tokyo and departure on a comfortable coach to Mt Fuji. You’ll travel 60 miles (100 km) to 5th station, a viewing area on the slopes of Mt Fuji. Check out the incredible views from observation points around the area. As you stroll and snap photos, your expert guide will share stories of the revered mountain, which has inspired many poems, paintings and pilgrims over the centuries. More than 200,000 climbers each year begin their ascent from 5th station to the mountaintop, Japan’s highest peak at 12,389 feet (3,776 meters). As it can be chilly due to the elevation, be sure to bring a jacket. Warm up at a nearby restaurant where you'll enjoy a Japanese lunch served on a plate made of stone from Mt Fuji’s slopes! If you select lunch option, a Japanese-style lunch will be served. Otherwise, you'll have some time exploring lunch options on your own expense. After lunch, you’ll return to the base of the mountain where Lake Yamanakako glistens next to the village of Yamanakako. Here you’ll take a mini-retreat at the onsen at Beni-Fuji-no-Yu. Relax in the outdoor hot pools set among lovely gardens with excellent views of the Mt Fuji. You can also explore the saunas, steam rooms, and waterfall showers on the grounds. After refreshing yourself at the onsen, head to the nearby Gotemba Premium Outlets and enjoy 2 hours of shopping. With 210 shops and international brands like Dior, Ray-Ban and Yves Saint Laurent, you’ll have plenty of options for your browsing pleasure. Have time to stroll around the tasteful shopping center and catch yet another glimpse of Mt Fuji in the distance. At the end of the day, your coach will return you to the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.
Mt Fuji and Aokigahara Forest Day Trip from Tokyo
In the morning of your tour, travel by coach two hours west from Tokyo to Mt Fuji, Japan's highest mountain. Drive up the mountain, admiring the stunning scenery as you make your way to the 5th station, the highest point on Fuji that can be reached by vehicle. Hop out for 30 to 40 minutes of free time to enjoy the views, take photos, browse the gift shop or visit one of the restaurants, if you wish. The second half of your day trip begins as you head to Aokigahara Forest, aka the Sea of Trees, located at the base of Mt Fuji. Known for its unusual topography due to its volcanic makeup, the forest is home to above-ground tree roots, exposed lava flows, scattered chunks of volcanic rock and caves created by volcanic gas that collected below the ground and then exploded. With your guide, enter the Narusawa Ice Cave, covered year-round by ice. This cave is off-limits to the public, so you’re only allowed to enter with your guide. Walk carefully over the wet, uneven, sometimes-icy surfaces, marveling at the ice formations deep in the cave. When you leave the cave, you’ll be dropped off at the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park bus stop, where you’ll catch the bus back to Tokyo. Your bus ticket is provided by your guide, and your seat is already assigned and reserved, so don’t worry about waiting in line. While you wait for the bus, you can buy souvenirs or snacks at the concession stand, or check out the amusement park entrance, which is home to a large gift shop where you can buy candy and local wine or even enjoy a round of bowling (you may have an hour or more of wait time, depending on when you leave the cave). The approximate 2-hour bus ride ends in Tokyo’s Shinjuku precinct, a vibrant shopping and entertainment area that will be busy and lively when you arrive — a great way to end your night! Please note: Views around Mt Fuji are always subject to weather conditions, as mountain weather is notoriously unpredictable. Visibility tends to be better during the colder months, in the early morning and late evening.
2-Day Mt Fuji and Kyoto Rail Tour by Bullet Train from Tokyo
Featuring some of Japan’s most iconic experiences, from Mt Fuji to the bullet train, this 2-day tour packs a lot of punch in a short amount of time. Throughout the two days, you'll be accompanied by a guide or escort who can help with translation or provide any other assistance you may need. You have four hotel options for your night in Kyoto; make your selection when booking. Please also specify if you prefer a single, twin or double room, and provide your accommodation information in Tokyo for the day before and day after this tour. Day 1: Tokyo – Mt Fuji – Hakone – Kyoto (L)Your 2-day tour begins with pickup from select Tokyo hotels or by meeting your guide at the Hamamatsucho Bus Terminal. From here, head out of the city by deluxe coach for the scenic drive to Mt Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain, about 60 miles (100 km) southwest of Tokyo.Start heading to the 5th Station of Mt Fuji and stop by a local restaurant for lunch before continuing your tour to Lake Ashi for a sightseeing cruise. End your adventure in this region with a ride on the Komagatake Ropeway, an aerial tramway on Mt Komagatake that provides views over Hakone National Park.Next, zoom to Kyoto aboard the Shinkansen, Japan’s network of high-speed bullet trains. If the weather is clear, you may catch views of Mt Fuji during the ride. When you arrive in Kyoto, you’ll be dropped off at your selected hotel for the evening.Accommodation: Karasuma Hotel, New Miyako Hotel, or Kyoto Hotel Okura (depending on your selection at checkout) Day 2: Kyoto (for one-way tour) or Kyoto – Tokyo (for round-trip tour) (L)Meet your guide to start your morning sightseeing tour of Kyoto. Visit the city’s famous historical and cultural attractions like the Golden Pavilion, Kyoto Imperial Palace and Nijo Castle, noted for its gorgeous interiors. Visit a local restaurant for lunch with your guide, and then continue your sightseeing with an afternoon tour to Sanjusangendo Hall, home to 1,001 images of Buddha; Heian Shrine, famous for its red exteriors; and Kiyomizu, a Buddhist temple with a large veranda built into a hillside. When your afternoon tour ends, if you select one-way tour option, you’ll be dropped off at your Kyoto hotel. If you select round-trip tour option, you’ll be transferred to Kyoto Station to board the bullet train back to Tokyo.
Mt Fuji Tour: Lake Ashi Cruise, Odawara Castle from Tokyo
Your exciting day trip begins with pickup at select hotels in Shinjuku, Tokyo by coach. Then relax on a scenic 2-hour transfer to Odawara located in Kanagawa Prefecture. Upon arrival, the coach bus will stop at the Odawara Castle Park and visit the Odawara Castle. The castle is dated back to the mid-1400s and has been rebuilt a few times. Stroll around the castle for approx. 40 to 50 minutes and explore the castle grounds and park. If you travel in the late March, you might also be able to see the beautiful cherry blossom.Later go to the nearby local restaurant for an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet lunch featuring Japanese, Chinese and Western style food. After lunch, you’ll be driven to Hakone for a 30-minute Lake Ashi cruise on a replica pirate ship. While you glide across the crater lake, enjoy the fresh air and, on a clear day, also admire the mesmerizing view of Mt Fuji, Japan’s highest mountain with an elevation of about 12,300 feet (3,770 m). Afterwards head to the next destination - Mishima Skywalk, Japan's longest pedestrian-only suspension bridge, and stroll around for approx. 1 hour. On a clear day, you may also get a view of Mt Fuji in the background. When the tour concludes, your coach will take you back to Shinjuku.