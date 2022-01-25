Getty Images/iStockphoto

Choquequirao

Remote, spectacular, and still not entirely cleared, the ruins of Choquequirao are often described as a mini–Machu Picchu. This breathtaking site at the junction of three rivers currently requires a challenging two-day hike each way, though you will be happy if you budget more time for it.

Many see it as ‘the next big thing' in Inca ruins tourism. In fact, the Peruvian government has already approved controversial plans to put in a tramway, the country's first, with a capacity of 3000 visitors daily. It would bring this remote attraction to within 15 minutes of the nearby highway. Conservationists worry about its potential impact.

For now, you can still go without the crowds. Most Cuzco trekking operators go. Travelers can also organize the walk on their own, but it is remote and its steepness makes it very challenging, especially if you're carrying a heavy pack.

Explore Choquequirao

  • L

    Llama Terraces

    Discovered only in 2002 by archaeologist Percy Paz, these steep terraces on the backside of the ruins feature unique stonework resembling that found in…

  • L

    Lower Plaza

    The first area of the ruins you approach coming from the campground, these include the great terraces, topped by a plaza area that leads to a Hall of…

  • H

    House of the Priests

    While no one is sure about the use of these two walled-off buildings, their excellent structure and dominating location, off to one side of the usnu,…

  • E

    Eastern Terraces

    Visible as you approach the ruins from Marampata, these steep terraces are only partially excavated. They are worth exploring for a closer look at the…

  • U

    Usnu

    This huge leveled platform was likely a ceremonial center. Enjoy the spectacular 360-degree views of the Vilcabamba range from here.

  • U

    Upper Plaza

    On the truncated peak, follow the water channel up from the lower plaza to these ruins that include a niche house and carved upper fountain.

  • R

    Ridge Group

    A residential area with inferior building quality where the lower classes may have lived.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Choquequirao.

  • See

    Llama Terraces

    Discovered only in 2002 by archaeologist Percy Paz, these steep terraces on the backside of the ruins feature unique stonework resembling that found in…

  • See

    Lower Plaza

    The first area of the ruins you approach coming from the campground, these include the great terraces, topped by a plaza area that leads to a Hall of…

  • See

    House of the Priests

    While no one is sure about the use of these two walled-off buildings, their excellent structure and dominating location, off to one side of the usnu,…

  • See

    Eastern Terraces

    Visible as you approach the ruins from Marampata, these steep terraces are only partially excavated. They are worth exploring for a closer look at the…

  • See

    Usnu

    This huge leveled platform was likely a ceremonial center. Enjoy the spectacular 360-degree views of the Vilcabamba range from here.

  • See

    Upper Plaza

    On the truncated peak, follow the water channel up from the lower plaza to these ruins that include a niche house and carved upper fountain.

  • See

    Ridge Group

    A residential area with inferior building quality where the lower classes may have lived.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Choquequirao

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.