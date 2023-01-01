Llama Terraces

Discovered only in 2002 by archaeologist Percy Paz, these steep terraces on the backside of the ruins feature unique stonework resembling that found in the northern Peru ruins of Chachapoyas. The incredible stonework, unique to this site, features 22 white llamas in cascading order, followed at the bottom by the figure of a single herder. They also have a potential astronomical significance.

Access is via the back of the lower plaza. Take extra caution walking here, it's a steep 20-minute descent to the viewpoint.