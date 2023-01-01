Machu Picchu Historical Sanctuary

For many travelers to Peru, a visit to the lost Inca city of Machu Picchu is the whole purpose of their trip. With its awe-inspiring location, it is the best-known and most spectacular archaeological site on the continent. Despite being swamped by tourists from June to September, it still retains an air of grandeur and mystery. Entrance tickets, valid for a morning or afternoon turn, often sell out: buy them in advance in Cuzco.

Check for changes in online purchasing: it is possible to use debit cards, but only for adult entry (to the ruins, Wayna Picchu and Cerro Machu Picchu). Student and child admission cannot be purchased online and valid student ID is required. In addition, there 400 paid spots for hiking Wayna Picchu and Mt Machu Picchu.