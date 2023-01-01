Parque Arqueológico Choquequirao

Translating as 'Cradle of Gold,' this remote Incan site (3050m) in the Vilcabamba mountain range over the Apurimac canyon bears a strong resemblance to Machu Picchu. It's enormous, covering 6 sq km, with roughly 30% of the site excavated. Ruins include whole buildings, a leveled ceremonial area and extensive aqueducts and terraces. It was occupied during the 15th and 16th centuries, roughly during the reign of Pachacutec and his son Tupac Yupanqui. Camping is free.