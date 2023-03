The Inca site of Saihuite, 45km east of Abancay, has a sizable, intricately carved boulder called the Stone of Saihuite, which is similar to the famous sculpted rock at Q’enqo, near Cuzco, though it’s smaller and more elaborate. The carvings of animals are particularly intricate.

If you are arriving via a Cuzco–Abancay bus, ask to be let off at the turnoff to the ruins, from where it's a 1km walk downhill.