Named after the Inca site of Rimactambo, Limatambo is popularly known as Tarawasi. The site was used as a ceremonial center and a resting place for the Inca chasquis (Inca runners who delivered messages over long distances). The exceptional polygonal retaining wall, noteworthy for its 28 human-sized niches, is in itself worth the trip from Cuzco. On the wall below it, look for flower shapes and a nine-sided heart amid the patchwork of perfectly interlocking stones.

Limatambo, 80km west of Cuzco, is situated beside the road, about 115km west of Abancay.