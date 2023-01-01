With concentric terraces carved into a huge earthen bowl, the deep amphitheater-like terracing of Moray, reached via Maras village, is a fascinating landscape. The prevailing theory used to be that the Incas used the layers as a kind of laboratory to optimize growing conditions for different crops of each species. It's now thought that the site wouldn't support agriculture without irrigation, of which there's no evidence. Hydrologist investigators think the site may have served as a temple for water ceremonies.

Though refreshingly off the beaten path, this site is easy enough to reach. Take any transportation bound between Urubamba and Cuzco via Chinchero and ask to be let off at the Maras/Moray turnoff known as 'Ramal de Maras.' Taxis usually wait at this turnoff to take tourists to Moray and back for around S40, or both Moray and Salineras and back to the turnoff for around S80.

You could also tackle the 4km walk to the village of Maras yourself. From there, follow the road another 9km to Moray. From Maras, you can walk or bike to Salineras, about 6km away. The trail starts behind the church. The Maras taxi company rents out bikes for a fun, fast single-track ride.