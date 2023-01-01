Museo Inkariy

This wonderful new museum takes visitors into the world of the fascinating pre-Colombian civilizations that came before the Inca. It acknowledges the reality that the Incans built on knowledge developed over millennia of habitation in Peru. Each culture, including the Inca, has its own building with two rooms. One is dedicated to history, with key artifacts and succinct overviews in Spanish and English. The other features a compelling scenario of life-sized figures rendered expertly in action, á la National Geographic.

It's also entertaining for children. Reserve ahead for a guided tour in English. There's also an on-site cafe and gift shops.