A visit to the community of Patabamba offers a fascinating participative demonstration of the weaving process, all the way from picking the plants to making dyes, to shearing sheep and setting up a loom – with explanations of the meanings of colors and patterns. There are also excellent trekking options.

Journey Experience (www.thejoex.com) and other Cuzco agencies offer visits. Campsites and homestays are available with advance notice. Prices vary wildly, depending on group size and transport needed.