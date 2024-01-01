If you are interested in textiles, it’s worth visiting this weaving community that’s a 40-minute trip by taxi from Pisac.
Amaru
Pisac
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.61 MILES
This wonderful new museum takes visitors into the world of the fascinating pre-Colombian civilizations that came before the Inca. It acknowledges the…
14.42 MILES
This newish museum exhibits 360 pieces from Machu Picchu taken by Hiram Bingham's expeditions and recently returned by Yale University, including stone…
14.43 MILES
An excellent way to explore the fascinating Inca cosmovision. They defined constellations of darkness as well as light, used astronomy to predict weather…
22.35 MILES
About two hours beyond Paucartambo is the extraordinary jungle view at Tres Cruces, a lookout off the Paucartambo–Shintuya road. The sight of the…
14.44 MILES
A squatter on the site of Viracocha Inca’s palace, the cathedral was built using blocks pilfered from the nearby Inca site of Sacsaywamán. Its…
14.5 MILES
If you visit only one Cuzco site, make it these Inca ruins forming the base of the colonial church and convent of Santo Domingo. Once the richest temple…
14.3 MILES
This immense ruin of both religious and military significance is the most impressive in the immediate area around Cuzco. The long Quechua name means …
3.05 MILES
A truly awesome site with relatively few tourists, this hilltop Inca citadel lies high above the village on a triangular plateau with a plunging gorge on…
Nearby Pisac attractions
2. Horno Colonial San Francisco
3.69 MILES
Huge clay ovens for baking empanadas and other goodies are found in many nooks and crannies, particularly on Mariscál Castilla. But this is the town’s…
3. Iglesia de San Pedro Apostol
3.7 MILES
Traditionally dressed locals descend from the hills to attend mass in Quechua, including men in highland dress blowing horns, and varayocs (local…
3.73 MILES
Pisac is known far and wide for its market, by far the biggest and most touristy in the region. While there are still some local arts and crafts of note,…
3.74 MILES
A private enterprise with a huge courtyard full of beautiful specimens and a resident cat.
7.36 MILES
A visit to the community of Patabamba offers a fascinating participative demonstration of the weaving process, all the way from picking the plants to…
12.29 MILES
Also called El Baño del Inca (The Bath of the Inca), this ceremonial stone bath with spring water through fountains was created in Inca times. It is…
