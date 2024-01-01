Amaru

Pisac

If you are interested in textiles, it’s worth visiting this weaving community that’s a 40-minute trip by taxi from Pisac.

  • Museo Inkariy

    Museo Inkariy

    12.61 MILES

    This wonderful new museum takes visitors into the world of the fascinating pre-Colombian civilizations that came before the Inca. It acknowledges the…

  • Museo Machu Picchu

    Museo Machu Picchu

    14.42 MILES

    This newish museum exhibits 360 pieces from Machu Picchu taken by Hiram Bingham's expeditions and recently returned by Yale University, including stone…

  • Cusco Planetarium

    Cusco Planetarium

    14.43 MILES

    An excellent way to explore the fascinating Inca cosmovision. They defined constellations of darkness as well as light, used astronomy to predict weather…

  • Tres Cruces

    Tres Cruces

    22.35 MILES

    About two hours beyond Paucartambo is the extraordinary jungle view at Tres Cruces, a lookout off the Paucartambo–Shintuya road. The sight of the…

  • A large fountain and Cusco Cathedral in Plaza-de-Armas.

    La Catedral

    14.44 MILES

    A squatter on the site of Viracocha Inca’s palace, the cathedral was built using blocks pilfered from the nearby Inca site of Sacsaywamán. Its…

  • The temple of the sun or "Qorikancha" in Cusco during Inti Raymi (hence the solar disc), Peru.

    Qorikancha

    14.5 MILES

    If you visit only one Cuzco site, make it these Inca ruins forming the base of the colonial church and convent of Santo Domingo. Once the richest temple…

  • Sacsaywamán

    Sacsaywamán

    14.3 MILES

    This immense ruin of both religious and military significance is the most impressive in the immediate area around Cuzco. The long Quechua name means …

  • Pisac Ruins

    Pisac Ruins

    3.05 MILES

    A truly awesome site with relatively few tourists, this hilltop Inca citadel lies high above the village on a triangular plateau with a plunging gorge on…

