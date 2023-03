Towards the end of the Inca Trail, you'll reach the beautiful, well-restored ruin of Phuyupatamarka (Place Above the Clouds), about 3570m (11,712ft) above sea level, which contains a stunning series of ceremonial baths with water running through them. A ridge here also offers camping – while it's a fabulous spot to watch the sun set, it's also the place where keen trekkers leave at 3am in a race to reach the Sun Gate in time for sunrise.