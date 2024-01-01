Prison Group

Machu Picchu

LoginSave

At the lower end of this area is the Prison Group, a labyrinthine complex of cells, niches and passageways, positioned both under and above the ground.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Parque Arqueológico Choquequirao

    Parque Arqueológico Choquequirao

    27.06 MILES

    Translating as 'Cradle of Gold,' this remote Incan site (3050m) in the Vilcabamba mountain range over the Apurimac canyon bears a strong resemblance to…

  • Machu Picchu Historical Sanctuary

    Machu Picchu Historical Sanctuary

    0.08 MILES

    For many travelers to Peru, a visit to the lost Inca city of Machu Picchu is the whole purpose of their trip. With its awe-inspiring location, it is the…

  • Wiñay Wayna

    Wiñay Wayna

    2.11 MILES

    An exquisite little Inca site along the Inca Trail; it's name is variously translated as ‘Forever Young,’ ‘To Plant the Earth Young’ and ‘Growing Young’ …

  • Intipunku

    Intipunku

    0.84 MILES

    The Inca Trail ends after its final descent from the notch in the horizon called Intipunku (Sun Gate). Looking at the hill behind you as you enter the…

  • Llama Terraces

    Llama Terraces

    27.3 MILES

    Discovered only in 2002 by archaeologist Percy Paz, these steep terraces on the backside of the ruins feature unique stonework resembling that found in…

  • Intihuatana

    Intihuatana

    0.08 MILES

    This Quechua word loosely translates as the ‘Hitching Post of the Sun’ and refers to the carved rock pillar, often mistakenly called a sundial, at the top…

  • Sacristy

    Sacristy

    0.07 MILES

    Behind and connected to the Principal Temple lies this famous small building. It has many well-carved niches, perhaps used for the storage of ceremonial…

  • Hut of the Caretaker of the Funerary Rock

    Hut of the Caretaker of the Funerary Rock

    0.21 MILES

    An excellent viewpoint to take in the whole site. It’s one of a few buildings that has been restored with a thatched roof, making it a good shelter in the…

View more attractions

Nearby Machu Picchu attractions

1. Temple of the Condor

0.01 MILES

This ‘temple’ is named for a carving of the head of a condor with rock outcrops as outstretched wings. It is considered the centerpiece of the Prison…

2. Ceremonial Baths

0.04 MILES

If you head straight into the ruins from the main entry gate, you pass through extensive terracing to a beautiful series of 16 connected ceremonial baths…

4. Sacred Plaza

0.05 MILES

Climbing the stairs above the ceremonial baths, there is a flat area of jumbled rocks, once used as a quarry. Turn right at the top of the stairs and walk…

5. Temple of the Sun

0.05 MILES

Just above and to the left of the ceremonial baths is Machu Picchu’s only round building, a curved and tapering tower of exceptional stonework. This…

6. Royal Tomb

0.05 MILES

Below the Temple of the Sun, this almost hidden, natural rock cave was carefully carved by Inca stonemasons. Its use is highly debated; though known as…

7. Temple of the Three Windows

0.05 MILES

Important buildings flank the remaining three sides of the Sacred Plaza. The Temple of the Three Windows features huge trapezoidal windows that give the…

8. Central Plaza

0.06 MILES

The plaza separates the ceremonial sector from the residential and industrial areas.