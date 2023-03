Built in the 1590s for Sir Edward Phelips, a speaker of the House of Commons, Montacute contains some of the finest 16th- and 17th-century interiors in the country. Its plasterwork, chimney pieces and tapestries are renowned, but the highlight is the Long Gallery – the longest such hall in England, it's rich in Elizabethan portraits.

Montacute is 5 miles west of Yeovil off the A3088.

It recently featured as Henry VIII's Greenwich Palace in the BBC adaptation of the novel Wolf Hall.