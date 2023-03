The 400-strong collection at this car museum includes an array of outstanding and outlandish motors, from Aston Martins and Ferraris to oddities such as the Sinclair C5. Don't miss the Red Room, famous for its collection of scarlet cars. The museum is 10 miles northeast of Yeovil, off the A303.

And yes, it is that Haynes, publisher of Britain's ubiquitous car-repair manuals.