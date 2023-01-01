Bath Abbey

Looming above the city centre, Bath's huge abbey church was built between 1499 and 1616, making it the last great medieval church raised in England. Its most striking feature is the west facade, where angels climb up and down stone ladders, commemorating a dream of the founder, Bishop Oliver King.

Tower tours leave on the hour from Monday to Friday, and every half-hour on Saturdays. Tours can only be booked at the Abbey shop, on the day.

Unfortunately there's no getting out of the 212 steps to the top, but the view's worth the slog. If you're feeling really romantic, you can also book a private tour for two.