Bath is known to many as a location in Jane Austen's novels, including Persuasion and Northanger Abbey. Although Austen lived in Bath for only five years, from 1801 to 1806, she remained a regular visitor and a keen student of the city's social scene. Here, guides in Regency costumes regale you with Austen-esque tales as you tour memorabilia relating to the writer's life in Bath.

There's also a period cafe which serves crumpets and cream teas in suitably frilly surroundings.