In 1781 astronomer William Herschel discovered Uranus from the garden of his home, now converted into a museum. Herschel shared the house with his wife, Caroline, also an important astronomer. Their home is little changed since the 18th century; an astrolabe in the garden marks the position of the couple's telescope.

