Wells Cathedral

Wells' gargantuan Gothic cathedral sits plumb in the centre of the city, surrounded by one of the largest cathedral closes in England. It was built in stages between 1180 and 1508, and consequently showcases several Gothic styles. Among its notable features are the West Front, decorated with more than 300 carved figures, and the famous scissor arches – an ingenious architectural solution to counter the subsidence of the central tower. Don't miss the High Parts Tour that heads up into the roof.

In the north transept is a mechanical clock dating from 1392 – the second-oldest in England after the one at Salisbury Cathedral – which shows the position of the planets and the phases of the moon.

Other highlights include the elegant Lady Chapel (1326), the fan-vaulted Chapter House (1306) and the celebrated chained library, which contains books and manuscripts dating back to 1472. Outside, the covered cloister known as the Chain Bridge enabled clerics to reach the cathedral without getting their robes wet.

Free guided tours run regularly from Monday to Saturday.