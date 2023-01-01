Wells Cathedral forms the centrepiece of a cluster of ecclesiastical buildings dating back to the Middle Ages. Facing the West Front, on the left are the 15th-century Old Deanery and the Wells Museum.

Further north, Vicars' Close is a stunning 14th-century cobbled street, with a chapel at the end; members of the cathedral choir still live here. It is thought to be the oldest complete medieval street in Europe.

Penniless Porch, a corner gate leading on to Market Place, is so-called because beggars asked for alms here.