The River Axe has gouged out this network of deep limestone caverns, which are famous for striking stalagmites and stalactites, one of which is the legendary Witch of Wookey Hole who, it's said, was turned to stone by a local priest. Admission to the caves is by guided tour; up on top you'll find 20 beyond-kitsch attractions ranging from animatronic dinosaurs to pirate adventure golf. Wookey Hole is 3 miles northwest of Wells; look out for brown tourist signs on the A371.

At weekends, you might even be greeted by the witch herself. Tickets remain valid for the whole day, and there's a 15% discount for booking online.