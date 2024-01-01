Wells Museum

Exhibits include those on local life, cathedral architecture and archaeological finds from the nearby cave network of Wookey Hole, including the bones of the infamous 'Witch of Wookey Hole'. The most striking display, though, is the 2m-long skeleton of an ichthyosaur in the lobby.

1. Cathedral Close

0.03 MILES

Wells Cathedral forms the centrepiece of a cluster of ecclesiastical buildings dating back to the Middle Ages. Facing the West Front, on the left are the…

2. Wells Cathedral

0.05 MILES

Wells' gargantuan Gothic cathedral sits plumb in the centre of the city, surrounded by one of the largest cathedral closes in England. It was built in…

3. Bishop's Palace

0.14 MILES

Built for the bishop in the 13th century, this moat-ringed palace is purportedly the oldest inhabited building in England. Inside, the palace's state…

4. Wookey Hole

1.59 MILES

The River Axe has gouged out this network of deep limestone caverns, which are famous for striking stalagmites and stalactites, one of which is the…

5. Glastonbury Tor

5.13 MILES

Topped by the ruined medieval Chapel of St Michael, the iconic hump of Glastonbury Tor is visible for miles around, and provides Somerset with one of its…

6. White Spring

5.34 MILES

One of Glastonbury's sacred wells, said to have healing powers.

7. Chalice Well & Gardens

5.36 MILES

Shaded by yew trees and criss-crossed by quiet paths, the Chalice Well & Gardens have been sites of pilgrimage since the days of the Celts. The iron-red…

8. Lake Village Museum

5.38 MILES

The Lake Village Museum displays finds from a prehistoric bog village discovered in nearby Godney. The houses were clustered in about six groups and built…