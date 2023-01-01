Cheddar Gorge Cheese Company

Along with its caves, Cheddar is also famous as the home of the nation's favourite cheese, produced here since the 12th century. At this cheesemaker you can watch the whole creamy, gooey transformation process from a viewing gallery, sample the produce, then buy some tangy, whiffy souvenirs at the shop. If you want to see the cheesemaking in progress, get here before around 2.45pm.

Henry II considered cheddar 'the best cheese in Britain' – the king's accounts from 1170 record that he purchased around 4644kg of the stuff.