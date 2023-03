Looming above the village of Stoke-sub-Hamdon, this is the highest point in Somerset. It's served a variety of purposes – Iron Age hill fort, medieval village, stone quarry – and it's now a delightful park covering 390 acres. Recent archaeological excavations have revealed a huge Iron Age bone-pit.

Stoke-sub-Hamdon is 7 miles west of Yeovil off the A303/A3088; follow the brown signs.