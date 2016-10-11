Welcome to The Sacred Valley
A multitude of travel agencies in Cuzco offer whirlwind tours of the Sacred Valley, stopping at markets and the most significant archaeological sites. If you have a day or two to spare, spend it exploring this peaceful, fetching corner of the Andes at your own leisure. The archaeological sites of Pisac, Ollantaytambo and Chinchero can be visited with a boleto turístico, which can be bought directly onsite.
Machu Picchu Private Tour from Aguas Calientes
This private tour starts at the Aguas Calientes station where our staff will assist us on boarding the bus to go up the winding road to Machu Picchu, amid a spectacular view of the Urubamba River and its canyon. The Lost City of the Incas, Machu Picchu, will astonish us with its terraces, ceremonial shrines, steps and urban areas. We will enjoy a 2.30-hr private guidance at the Sanctuary; that is why it is suggested to take comfortable shoes to walk and a great cam for taking breath-taking pictures. Afterwards, we will take our bus back to the Aguas Calientes station where the tour ends.
8-Day Tour from Lima: Machu Picchu and the
Visit the most interesting places in Peru on an 8-day tour. Learn about the ancient civilization in Peru while exploring Cusco, The Sacred Valley and Machu Picchu, the 'Lost City of the Incas'. Explore the Peruvian Amazon jungle with its spectacular wildlife. See itinerary for details:
8-Day Machu Picchu and Lake Titicaca Tour from Lim
Discover the world of the Incas on an 8-day, 7night tour of Peru. Learn about the ancient civilization in Peru while exploring Cusco, The Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu; and Lake Titicaca. See itinerary below for more details.
Sacred Valley Private Tour in One Day from Cusco
The Sacred Valley of the Incas is waiting for you. After hotel pickup and on the way, you will stop at Awanacancha, which is a small complex to admire Andean camelids such as alpacas and llamas and learn from local inhabitants about traditional dyeing and knitting techniques.Later you will explore the Pisac Market with enough free time to go around and buy handcrafts and, if you feel like tasting something traditional, stop by the wood ovens for a delicious empanada or a piece of bread. You will then enjoy lunch at a local restaurant in the best location at the sacred valley with the top view of the river Willkamayu.In the afternoon, the Excursion continues to the major Archeological site of Ollantaytambo, a small town full of local color and inhabited since Inca times in which you will visit the main temple of the Sun used as a fortress during the Inca resistance. Enjoy breathtaking views and take amazing pictures.After a great day trip, you'll be dropped-off back at your hotel.
Machu Picchu Admission Ticket
Purchase the cheapest and common ticket to visit one of the New 7 Wonders of the World and be one of only 2500 people allowed to enjoy this breath-taking experience. The Lost City of the Incas, Machu Picchu, will astonish us with its terraces, ceremonial shrines, steps and urban areas. Energy is all around us. It is said that Machu Picchu is part of a system of exchange of essential products for the people of the Inca empire. Machu Picchu is known worldwide as one of the Wonders of the World, a UNESCO World Heritage Site There are two turns available: Morning Shift from 06:00 hrs-12:00 hrs; and Afternoon Shift from 13:00 hrs-17:00 hrs.
Horseback Riding Tour to Inti Punku
After hotel pickup, you'll start your horseback riding tour at around 8am. Start with a ride to Inti Punku, an astronomy outlook built by the Incas that also served as a watch post for the access routes to Machu Picchu from the Amazon jungle. As your horses climb the steep mountain up to the lookout, pass by several lesser-visited archeological sites, none of which have any entrance fees. See the workshop at Las Canterras, ("the quarries"), where the Incas mined and shaped the massive stones used to build the sacred fortress of Ollantaytambo. After visiting this site, (and possibly getting a glimpse of some Incan mummies), continue upward to Inti Punku. Observe the ancient viewpoints to four different routes across the mountains towards Machu Picchu, and learn about how astronomy was used to mark the passing of time and celebrate important events. While you won't have a direct view of Machu Picchu itself (it's just behind the massive, sacred glacier of Wakay Willka), you can almost feel the power the ancient citadel emits. Once you've finished exploring Ini Punku with your small group, hop back in the saddle for the trip back. Arrive back at your Ollanataytambo hotel about 8 hours after you started.