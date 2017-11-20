Welcome to Montenegro
Bursting at the seams with majestic mountains, breathtaking beaches and larger-than-life locals, minuscule Montenegro proves once and for all that good things do indeed come in small packages.
A Warm Welcome
It's nigh on impossible to come across a travel section without someone trumpeting Montenegro as the new 'it' destination. And though the country is rightfully revelling in the spotlight, the people remain as they've always been: candid, convivial and charming. Unlike in many other emerging destinations, hassling and scamming visitors isn't big on Montenegrins' agenda; for the most part, you're more likely to encounter a spontaneous bear hug than a bothersome tout. Whether you're chasing highland hospitality or coastal comradery, expect gregarious greetings, the shirt off your host's back and the addition of at least 5kg; these folks love to feed.
Where Land & Sea Embrace
It's not even 300km from tip to toe, but Montenegro's coastline crams in some of Europe’s most spectacular seaside scenery. Mountains jut sharply from crystal-clear waters in such a way that the word 'looming' is unavoidable. Ancient walled towns cling to the rocks and dip their feet in the water like they're the ones on holiday. In summer, the whole scene is bathed in the scent of wild herbs, conifers and Mediterranean blossoms. All of this – and much, much more – is wrapped up into an area two-thirds of the size of Wales.
Go Wild
When the beaches fill up with Eastern European sunseekers, intrepid travellers can easily sidestep the hordes by getting off the beaten track in the rugged mountains of Durmitor and Prokletije, the primeval forest of Biogradska Gora, or in the many towns and villages where ordinary Montenegrins go about their daily lives. Hike, horse ride, mountain bike or kayak yourself to somewhere obscure and chances are you'll have it all to yourself. This is, after all, a country where wolves and bears still lurk in forgotten corners.
Living on the Edge
Ever since the Roman Empire split in two 1600 years ago, Montenegro has sat on the borderline between east and west. The richness of its cultural history can be seen in the mosaic floors of Roman villas, flamboyantly painted Orthodox monasteries, ornate Catholic churches, elegant minarets of mosques, and the sturdy fortresses built by the numerous powers that have fought over these lands. Then there's the legacy of 50 years as a non-aligned communist state, independent of both the Eastern Bloc and the West. For those with even a passing interest in European history, it's a fascinating place.
Montenegro Full-Day Trip from Dubrovnik
After pickup from your Dubrovnik hotel, get ready for an exciting day in Montenegro! Relax in a comfortable minivan and take in views of Dubrovnik's old town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as you leave the Croatian city behind and continue through the beautiful Župa Dubrovacka valley and the Konavle region. Next, cross the border to Montenegro and admire the picturesque Montenegro coast, offering a varied palette of ocean-blue colors. Drive along the Bay of Kotor. Continue with a visit of Perast, another beautiful small town, located at the foot of St Elijah Hill. Here, you have the option to board a local boat (own expense) and head to Our Lady of the Rocks island to visit the 17th-century Baroque-style church. Continue to Kotor by minivan and enjoy a sightseeing walking tour of the town, one of the best-preserved medieval towns on the Adriatic Coast, and discover the area’s important sailing tradition. Visit St Tryphon Cathedral with your guide, before enjoying free time to explore on your own. Get back in your comfortable minivan and relax on the drive to the Sveti Stefan islet and resort. Take in views of the beautiful Adriatic Sea and learn the interesting history of this location from your guide. Admire views of the Montenegro coast as the drive continues toward the coastal town of Budva. Here, enjoy a sightseeing tour of the town, take time to wander around Budva Old Town on your own, relax on a beautiful sandy beach, and satisfy your appetite with lunch at a local restaurant (own expense). To end your tour, take a short ferry trip across the Bay of Kotor and enjoy a scenic drive along the coastal roads of Montenegro back to your Dubrovnik hotel.
Montenegro Day Trip from Dubrovnik
Start your day at Gruz Port, or with a pickup from your Dubrovnik hotel, and then chat with your guide on the way out of the city, toward Montenegro. The sights that dot the eastward route are just as captivating as the country’s eventful history. So, sit back, enjoy the views and learn about Montenegro's past and present from your guide.Your first standout sight is the Bay of Kotor, a UNESCO World Heritage–listed landmark and one of Europe’s southernmost fjords. Look out over the butterfly-shaped bay from the comfort of your coach, and soak up the views of the water, flanked romantically by mountains, hills and a number of pretty settlements, too.Travel through Risan, one of the oldest towns on the bay, and hear how Queen Teuta of the Illyrian dynasty retreated here during the Roman invasion. From Risan, continue to beautiful Kotor, a UNESCO-listed town and your first stop of the day. Hop out of your coach, and enjoy free time to explore tucked-away piazzas, see the sights and perhaps find a cafe for lunch. Don’t miss the must-see Cathedral of St Tryphon or the handsome city walls. All entrance fees and food throughout the day are at your own expense.After exploring Kotor, take a drive to the town of Budva, and then make the most of more free time in Budva itself. Admire glitzy yachts in the marina, or relax on one of the sandy beaches. How you use your time is up to you.In the late afternoon, meet your guide for a ferry ride back across the Bay of Kotor. Then, finally, return to your coach for a drop-off at Gruz Port or your Dubrovnik hotel in the evening.
Old Town of Kotor Walking Tour
Kotor is situated in the most secluded part of Boka Kotorska (The Bay of Kotor). While it dates from the Illyrian period, Kotor developed into an important commercial and artistic center in the Middle Ages. Many empires battled for control over the city throughout the centuries: from being an autonomous city of the Byzantine Empire, free city of medieval Serbia, then under Venetian or Hungarian states, gaining independence and then returned to Venetian control once again, just to be occupied by France and then Austria, until Kotor finally became part of Yugoslavia.Kotor tour begins at the main gate of the Old Town, also known as the Sea Gate (Morska vrata), where you will meet our guide. The tour will take you inside the city gates, and you will visit: The Square of Arms Clock Tower Flour Square with Pima and Buca palaces St Tryphon Cathedral with short guided tour of the Cathedral The Bokelian Navy Square with Karampana The St Luke Square with St Luke and St Nikola churches St Mary of the River (The Blessed Ozana) Northern Gate with Skurda river After the tour of the city you will return to the Square of Arms.
Private Tour: Montenegro Day Trip from Dubrovnik
Start your day with a pickup from your centrally located Dubrovnik hotel, and then travel out of the city by luxury vehicle. While your private guide drives, sit back and relax, admiring the scenic countryside of Župa Dubrovacka Valley and the Konavle region. Cross the border to Montenegro and travel along the picture-perfect Montenegro coast, typified by sweeping blonde-sand beaches. Pass the UNESCO-listed Bay of Kotor -- Europe’s southernmost fjord -- and then stop at the charming coastal town of Risan to stretch your legs and admire the seaside views.Continue to the neighboring village of Perast, lying at the foot of St Elijah Hill, for a walking tour. Much of it was destroyed following an earthquake in the late 1970s, but the gorgeous village still exudes a very Baroque feel with its beautiful villas and churches. After exploring the town with your guide, take a boat ride to a small island close to Perast to see a magnificent 17th-century Baroque church called Our Lady of the Rocks (own expense).Travel to Kotor, and then enjoy a walking tour of this beautifully preserved medieval town. Learn about the town’s important sailing heritage, having had its own merchant navy under the Byzantine Empire. Visit St Tryphon Cathedral, an elegant Romanesque building, and then enjoy some free time in the town to explore independently.Hop back into your minivan and enjoy a coastal drive to Sveti Stefan, a small island city that juts out into the Adriatic Sea. Soak up the views and then head to the coastal town of Budva for lunch (own expense). Enjoy a couple of hours here at leisure, perhaps relaxing on its famous beaches or strolling around the pretty streets.Meet your guide at the pre-arranged time and start your journey back to Dubrovnik, passing along the scenic coastal roads. Enjoy one last treat– a ferry crossing along the Bay of Kotor – and then finish your tour in the late afternoon back at your hotel.
Half-day Blue Cave Kayak and Snorkel Adventure from Kotor
After meeting your guide in Kotor, set out on the around 35-minute bus ride to Uvala Veslo, soaking up the scenery as you drive around the Lustica Peninsula. On arrival, practice steering and paddling your kayak before heading out into the Adriatic. Paddle around the coast to the Blue Cave, the largest in a series of natural excavations that can be easily entered by kayak. A unique feature of the Blue Cave is that the time of day greatly effects the color of the rippling water, from light blue in the morning to dark blue at mid day, and back again to light blue before sunset.The kayaking portion of the tour lasts for around two hours, after which you can continue exploring or enjoy swimming and snorkeling, before heading back to Kotor.
Kotor Boat Tour
Choose between a 12pm or 2pm departure and sail for approximately 40 minutes. We dock at the Our Lady of the Rocks Island for 30 minutes. On the island you can visit a church and a museum. After this break, we sail to old town Perast for a short trip of about 5 minutes. In Perst you can visit St. Nikola church, the First Maritime museum or spend time in some of the many restaurants to enjoy our domestic food and wine. After that we sail back to Kotor port.