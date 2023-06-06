Kotor

Overview

Wedged between brooding mountains and a moody corner of the bay, achingly atmospheric Kotor (Котор) is perfectly at one with its setting. Hemmed in by staunch walls snaking improbably up the surrounding slopes, the town is a medieval maze of museums, churches, cafe-strewn squares, and Venetian palaces and pillories. It’s a dramatic and delightful place where the past coexists with the present; its cobblestones ring with the sound of children racing to school in centuries-old buildings, lines of laundry flutter from wrought-iron balconies, and hundreds of cats – the descendants of seafaring felines – loll in marble laneways. Come nightfall, Kotor’s spectacularly lit-up walls glow as serenely as a halo. Behind the bulwarks, the streets buzz with bars, live music – from soul to serenades – and castle-top clubbing.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Cathedral of Saint Tryphon in Kotor, Montenegro

    St Tryphon’s Cathedral

    Kotor

    Kotor’s most impressive building, this Catholic cathedral was consecrated in 1166 but reconstructed after several earthquakes. When the entire frontage…

  • ©2013 Slavica Stajic All Rights Reserved Photo may not be used without my permission . .Kampana Tower in the night, North Gate, Kotor fortress.The Old City of Kotor is a well preserved urbanization typical of the middle Ages, built between the 12th and 14th century. Medieval architecture and numerous monuments of cultural heritage have made Kotor a UNESCO listed “World Natural and Historical Heritage Site".

    Kotor City Walls

    Kotor

    Kotor's fortifications started to head up St John's Hill in the 9th century and by the 14th century a protective loop was completed, which was added to…

  • Sea Gate

    Sea Gate

    Kotor

    The main entrance to the town was constructed in 1555 when it was under Venetian rule (1420–1797). Look out for the winged lion of St Mark, Venice’s…

  • St Luke’s Church

    St Luke’s Church

    Kotor

    Sweet little St Luke’s speaks volumes about the history of Croat-Serb relations in Kotor. It was constructed in 1195 as a Catholic church, but from 1657…

  • Maritime Museum of Montenegro

    Maritime Museum of Montenegro

    Kotor

    Kotor's proud history as a naval power is celebrated in three storeys of displays housed in a wonderful early-18th-century palace. An audio guide helps…

  • St Mary's Collegiate Church

    St Mary's Collegiate Church

    Kotor

    Built in 1221 on the site of a 6th-century basilica, this Catholic church is distinguished by impressive 20th-century bronze doors covered in bas-reliefs,…

  • St Nicholas’ Church

    St Nicholas’ Church

    Kotor

    Breathe in the smell of incense and beeswax in this Orthodox church, built in 1909 and adorned with four huge canvasses depicting the gospel writers, a…

  • River Gate

    River Gate

    Kotor

    Tucked in the slightly quieter northern corner of town beside the parklike Trg od Drva (Wood Sq), this gate opens on to a photogenic moat formed by the…

