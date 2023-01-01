St Luke’s Church

Sweet little St Luke’s speaks volumes about the history of Croat-Serb relations in Kotor. It was constructed in 1195 as a Catholic church, but from 1657 until 1812 Catholic and Orthodox altars stood side by side, with each faith taking turns to hold services here. It was then gifted to the Orthodox Church.

Fragments of 12th-century frescoes still survive, along with two wonderfully painted iconostases: a 17th-century one in the main church and one from the 18th century in the side chapel of St Spiridon, another saint venerated by both faiths.