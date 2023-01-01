Budva's best feature and star attraction is the Stari Grad (Old Town) – a mini-Dubrovnik with marbled streets and Venetian walls rising from the clear waters below. Much of it was ruined by two earthquakes in 1979, but it has since been completely rebuilt and now houses more shops, bars and restaurants than residences.

At its seaward end, the Citadela offers striking views, a restaurant and a library full of rare tomes and maps. There's a cluster of interesting churches in Trg između crkava, the square in front of the citadel. Nearby is the entry to the town walls.