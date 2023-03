This archaeological and ethnographic museum shows off Budva’s ancient and complicated history – dating back to at least 500 BC – over four floors of exhibits. There’s an impressive collection of Greek and Roman jewellery, ceramics, mosaics and glassware (how it survived in a town so prone to earthquakes and war is anyone’s guess), as well as a 5th-century-BC helmet with holes in the back, which suggest that the former owner had at least one very bad day.