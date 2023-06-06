Budva

Overview

Budva (Будва) is the poster child of Montenegrin tourism. Easily the country’s most-visited destination, it attracts hordes of holidaymakers intent on exploring its atmospheric Stari Grad (Old Town), sunning themselves on the bonny beaches of the Budva Riviera and partying until dawn; with scores of buzzy bars and clanging clubs, it’s not nicknamed ‘the Montenegrin Miami’ for nothing.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

    Stari Grad

    Budva

    Budva's best feature and star attraction is the Stari Grad (Old Town) – a mini-Dubrovnik with marbled streets and Venetian walls rising from the clear…

    Sveti Nikola

    Budva

    Known locally as ‘Hawaii’, Sveti Nikola is Montenegro’s largest island, stretching to nearly 2km. Fallow deer wander about on this uninhabited green spot,…

    Trg između crkava

    Budva

    Literally the 'square between the churches', this open area below the citadel provides a visual reminder of the once-cosy relationship between Orthodox…

    Citadela

    Budva

    The citadel at the Old Town’s seaward end offers striking views, a restaurant and a library full of model ships, rare tomes and maps displayed safely…

    Ploče Beach

    Budva

    If the sands are getting too crowded in Budva itself, head out to this little pebbly beach at the end of a scrub-covered peninsula, 10km west of town …

    Podostrog Monastery

    Budva

    From Podmaine Monastery, a walking track leads up the mountains for 2km to the fortified Podostrog Monastery. This was once a residence of Montenegro’s…

    St John the Baptist’s Church

    Budva

    Budva's largest church was built towards the end of the 12th century, and served as its Catholic cathedral until 1828. Parts of it possibly date from as…

    Budva Museum

    Budva

    This archaeological and ethnographic museum shows off Budva’s ancient and complicated history – dating back to at least 500 BC – over four floors of…

