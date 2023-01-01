If the sands are getting too crowded in Budva itself, head out to this little pebbly beach at the end of a scrub-covered peninsula, 10km west of town (take the road to Kotor, turn off towards Jaz Beach and keep going). The water is crystal clear but if you prefer fresh water there are little pools set into the sunbathing terraces. There's a restaurant, a noisy knee-deep pool bar, and inflatable water slides positioned down the quieter, more family-friendly end.

Plentiful free parking is a big drawcard, or you can get here by taxi (around €12) or boat (€5), departing from the Budva waterfront.