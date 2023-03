The blue waters and broad sands of Jaz Beach look spectacular when viewed from high up on the Tivat road. While it's not built-up like Budva and Bečići, the beach is still lined with loungers, sun umbrellas and noisy beach bars; head down to the Budva end of the beach for a little more seclusion.

Camping is possible, but the facilities are extremely basic and the field can get muddy.